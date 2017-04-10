Photos: Multimedia CEO, siblings dona...

Photos: Multimedia CEO, siblings donate brand new JHS to Ningo

19 hrs ago

Over the weekend, Teachers and pupils of New Ningo D/A Primary B School at Ningo in the Greater-Accra Region had the luxury of sitting in a brand new Junior High School built by the CEO of the Multimedia Group Ltd Kwesi Twum and siblings.

