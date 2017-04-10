Pastor advises clergy to prepare their congregation for heaven
Pastor Benjamin Bempong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, on Friday urged the clergy to prepare their church members spiritually to enable them partake in the rapture. Giving a sermon at the Easter retreat of the Church at Ayakomaso, near Nsoatre in the Sunyani West District, Pastor Bempong emphasised that the second coming of Jesus Christ was imminent and that the clergy would be answerable to God if their congregation did not partake in the rapture.
