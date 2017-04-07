Parliament to summon BoG over DKM saga

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has suggested that parliament calls Bank of Ghana officials to come and explain how far they have gone in resolving the microfinance crisis that hit the Brong Ahafo Region, particularly the one involving DKM, in which a lot of depositors lost their savings. "We came to some determination; we invited them here; we do not know whether because matters are outstanding, it may be imperative for us to call them back to let us know where they are in the measures they themselves suggested to us," the majority leader said.

Chicago, IL

