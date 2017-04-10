Only a radical agenda for a new and fairer society will bring the NDC back to power

It is extraordinary that so many of the leading members of the National Democratic Congress appear to have failed to understand the change in the national mood that led to their party's painful defeat in the December 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections. By December 2016 the vast majority of Ghanaians were determined to turf the NDC out of power and rid themselves of the foolish arrogance of the perfidious Stan Dogbes, the forever dissembling Omane Boamahs and super-cynical Baba Jamals - and find out just how much of hapless taxpayers' cash the most crooked members of the Mahama administration had salted away.

