Only 1.5 million Ghanaians are in decent jobs - " TUC

Out of Ghana's 13 million working population, only 1.5 million are in what can be described as decent jobs, the Trades Union Congress said at a preliminary forum held towards the May Day celebration. The forum sought to find ways o address the unemployment rates in Ghana and demanded that government should create decent jobs for its teeming youth Dr Yaw Baah, the General Secretary of the TUC, noted that the greatest challenge facing the country is the unavailability of decent jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.