On veep mansion scam, the buck stops ...

On veep mansion scam, the buck stops with Ex-President Mahama

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. There is an article circulating on several Ghanaian media websites, claiming that the decision to inflate the cost of the $ 14 million mansion earmarked for the Vice-President of Ghana, started by the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress , was actually made by the former President's National Security Advisor, Mr. Baba Kamara . This allegation is reported to have been made by Mr. Ibrahim Dey, the former NDC-MP for Salaga-South, in the Northern Region, where both the accuser and the alleged criminal culprit are known to be natives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC