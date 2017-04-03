On veep mansion scam, the buck stops with Ex-President Mahama

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. There is an article circulating on several Ghanaian media websites, claiming that the decision to inflate the cost of the $ 14 million mansion earmarked for the Vice-President of Ghana, started by the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress , was actually made by the former President's National Security Advisor, Mr. Baba Kamara . This allegation is reported to have been made by Mr. Ibrahim Dey, the former NDC-MP for Salaga-South, in the Northern Region, where both the accuser and the alleged criminal culprit are known to be natives.

