On veep mansion scam, the buck stops with Ex-President Mahama
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. There is an article circulating on several Ghanaian media websites, claiming that the decision to inflate the cost of the $ 14 million mansion earmarked for the Vice-President of Ghana, started by the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress , was actually made by the former President's National Security Advisor, Mr. Baba Kamara . This allegation is reported to have been made by Mr. Ibrahim Dey, the former NDC-MP for Salaga-South, in the Northern Region, where both the accuser and the alleged criminal culprit are known to be natives.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
