Nurses urged to exhibit discipline an...

Nurses urged to exhibit discipline and love in their work

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Mrs Rhoda Darmata Bukari, the Principal of the Bawku Presbyterian Nursing Training College in the Upper East Region has called on nurses to exhibit discipline and love in their work. Mrs Bukari said the nursing profession was a noble one aimed at providing quality health services to the people and noted that professionals needed to be disciplined and humane in delivering services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC