Nurses urged to exhibit discipline and love in their work
Mrs Rhoda Darmata Bukari, the Principal of the Bawku Presbyterian Nursing Training College in the Upper East Region has called on nurses to exhibit discipline and love in their work. Mrs Bukari said the nursing profession was a noble one aimed at providing quality health services to the people and noted that professionals needed to be disciplined and humane in delivering services.
