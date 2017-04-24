Nii Commey eyes re-election as GAABA boss
Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association President, Wallace Nii Tackie Commey, has appealed to delegates to retain him to help develop the sport in the upcoming GAABA elections slated for May 17 at the Accra City Engineers premises at James Town in Accra. The veteran boxing administrator touted his achievements during his tenure in office and promised to do more when elected.
