Nii Commey eyes re-election as GAABA ...

Nii Commey eyes re-election as GAABA boss

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association President, Wallace Nii Tackie Commey, has appealed to delegates to retain him to help develop the sport in the upcoming GAABA elections slated for May 17 at the Accra City Engineers premises at James Town in Accra. The veteran boxing administrator touted his achievements during his tenure in office and promised to do more when elected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,647,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC