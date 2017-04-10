NDC's Dr Asemfoforo is dead

NDC's Dr Asemfoforo is dead

2017-04-10

Vociforous member of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Dr. Asemfofro, known privately as Osei Yaw Mketia has died. The popular serial caller passed on at the 37 Military Hospital Sunday dawn.

Chicago, IL

