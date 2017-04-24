NDC youth organiser Brogya Genfi petitions CHRAJ to probe $2bn bond
The Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Yaw Brogya Genfi, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice , in his capacity as a citizen of Ghana, to investigate the recent $2.25 billion bond issued by the government of Ghana. Mr Genfi's petition follows assertions by the Minority in Parliament that Mr Trevor G. Trefgarne, a director at Franklin Templeton, the institution that bought 95 per cent of the bond, is also a Director at Enterprise Group Limited, a company which Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is co-founder, thus, raising issues of transparency, conflict of interest, and suspicion.
