NDC cautions members against internal wrangling
The National Democratic Congress has reminded members to be guarded against internal wrangling to ensure that the party moved ahead with a united front. The party said the unnecessary trading of insults, accusations and counter accusations, as well as vilification of some former government appointees by party members would not augur well for it, especially now that it was in opposition.
