NCA announces winners for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), free-to-air (fta) programme

The National Communications Authority has announced to the general public that after evaluation of the applications received on 30th January, 2017 for the award of Digital Terrestrial Television Free-To-Air Programme Channel Authorisation, eight entities have been selected for the award of DTT FTA Programme Channel Authorisations. The Authority received Twelve applications for national coverage and Four applications for regional coverage in the Ashanti, Greater Accra, Northern and Volta Region.

