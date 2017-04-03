NCA announces winners for the Digital...

NCA announces winners for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), free-to-air (fta) programme

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The National Communications Authority has announced to the general public that after evaluation of the applications received on 30th January, 2017 for the award of Digital Terrestrial Television Free-To-Air Programme Channel Authorisation, eight entities have been selected for the award of DTT FTA Programme Channel Authorisations. The Authority received Twelve applications for national coverage and Four applications for regional coverage in the Ashanti, Greater Accra, Northern and Volta Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC