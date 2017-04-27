Nana Endorses GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human
President Akufo Addo has pledged government's unflinching support for the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human initiative. He has as a result promised eight personal autographed trophies for this year's final scheduled for Kumasi on September 16. Launching the fourth of the seven-year athletics initiative on Tuesday at the Adidas House in Accra, he shared the same sentiments with CEO and founder of Ghana's Fastest Human Reks Brobby that it was high time Ghana bounced back as a key player in athletics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC