Nana Endorses GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human

President Akufo Addo has pledged government's unflinching support for the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human initiative. He has as a result promised eight personal autographed trophies for this year's final scheduled for Kumasi on September 16. Launching the fourth of the seven-year athletics initiative on Tuesday at the Adidas House in Accra, he shared the same sentiments with CEO and founder of Ghana's Fastest Human Reks Brobby that it was high time Ghana bounced back as a key player in athletics.

