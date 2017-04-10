Musama Disco Head Dead - Daily Guide ...

Musama Disco Head Dead - Daily Guide Africa

17 hrs ago

A 60-YEAR-OLD Head Pastor of a branch of the Musama Disco Christo Church at Omankope, a suburb of Ningo in the Greater Accra Region has been shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday in what is suspected to be a contract killing. The late pastor, George Jehu-Appiah was shot twice in his stomach by unknown assailants at his mission house in Kasseh, a suburb of Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

