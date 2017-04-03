MPs push for probe into Micro-finance scam in Brong Ahafo
Members of Parliament are asking for a parliamentary probe into the micro-finance scam that rocked the Brong Ahafo Region last year leading to the loss of millions of depositors' money. The MPs want the Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, to treat the issue with the seriousness it deserves.
