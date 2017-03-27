MMT to suspend operations in Brong Ah...

MMT to suspend operations in Brong Ahafo over limited buses

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of the Metro Mass Transit Limited, Emmanuel Kusi, has called for the supply of more buses to sustain their operations so they can remain competitive business. He said the company was likely to suspend operations in the next two years if new buses were not brought on board.

Chicago, IL

