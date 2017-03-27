Mental health disorder cause of suicide - " Mental Health boss
The Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwesi Osei, has said the increase in suicide cases in the country is due to mental health related issues in the country. He said people who commit suicide are individuals who have serious mental illnesses.
