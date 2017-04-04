Mahama Ayariga's Punishment Too Lenient'

Mahama Ayariga's Punishment Too Lenient'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Pressure Group, Critical Thinkers International , has asked the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, to review the punishment prescribed for Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga over his bribery allegations against members of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC