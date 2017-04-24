Mahama angry over free SHS; foreign a...

Mahama angry over free SHS; foreign agents pop up

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Former President John Dramani Mahama is seething with anger over media reports suggesting that he is working behind the scenes to scuttle President Akufo-Addo's free Senior High School education policy. Mr. Mahama wondered how he could sabotage the free SHS policy expected to begin in September when he is not in control of the finances of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC