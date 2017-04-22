LEAP programme must have exit plan for beneficiaries - Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo says programmes designed to help the poor and vulnerable must have clear-cut exit strategies, and is, therefore, urging the citizenry not to be unduly reliant on long-term aid projects. He said such aid programmes and initiatives must be structured to enable beneficiaries strike out and be able to lead an independent life.
