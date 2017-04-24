LEAP Must Have Exit Plan - Nana
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that programmes designed to help the poor and vulnerable must have clear-cut exit strategies. According to the President, such aid programmes and initiatives must be structured to enable beneficiaries strike out and lead independent lives.
