Kufuor abandons Catholic Church

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, has been appointed a Senior Grand Warden of the United Grand Lodge of England; UK Freemason Lodge. He was on Wednesday appointed by the United Grand Lodge of England Grand Master, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, who is the longest serving Grand Master.

