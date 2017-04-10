Joe Mettle, Nacee & co. to headline V...

Joe Mettle, Nacee & co. to headline VGMA celebration jam at Takoradi

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Yes, that time is here; the time gospel music takes center-stage in Ghanaian music is already here and that would manifest in Takoradi tomorrow at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Celebration Jam. Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle will lead the front as the people of Takoradi welcomes a legion of A-List acts as they celebrate the successful organization of the 18th edition of the awards at the T-Poly Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC