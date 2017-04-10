Joe Mettle, Nacee & co. to headline VGMA celebration jam at Takoradi
Yes, that time is here; the time gospel music takes center-stage in Ghanaian music is already here and that would manifest in Takoradi tomorrow at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Celebration Jam. Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle will lead the front as the people of Takoradi welcomes a legion of A-List acts as they celebrate the successful organization of the 18th edition of the awards at the T-Poly Park.
