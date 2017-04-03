Is Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah the fou...

Is Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah the founder of Ghana?

18 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

During his reign as the President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah declared his birthday, September 21, as the Founder's Day of Ghana and for that matter a national holiday. After the February 24, 1966 military coup d'etat that overthrew his government, the holiday was abolished.

