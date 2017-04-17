Import duty on aircraft spare parts t...

Import duty on aircraft spare parts to be scrapped - " GCAA

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The thebftonline.com has gathered that, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is working with government to eliminate import duty on aircraft parts and other ancillary aircraft equipment. According to the GCAA, this when done it will come up to add to the government's removal of VAT on domestic airline tickets which is expected to increase the patronage of domestic air travel in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC