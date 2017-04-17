Import duty on aircraft spare parts to be scrapped - " GCAA
The thebftonline.com has gathered that, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is working with government to eliminate import duty on aircraft parts and other ancillary aircraft equipment. According to the GCAA, this when done it will come up to add to the government's removal of VAT on domestic airline tickets which is expected to increase the patronage of domestic air travel in the country.
