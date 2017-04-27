I'm Against Galamsey - Nana Tells Chiefs
President Akufo-Addo yesterday cut the tape to commission the Akyem Wenchi Educational Circuit Community Information Centre, at Soabre, in the Eastern Region. Addressing the chiefs and people of the area, the president could not hide his abhorrence for illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.
