Illegal lumber - 29 Truckloads impounded in Brong Ahafo Region

Twenty-nine trucks loaded with illegal lumber have been impounded by the Goaso District office of the Forest Service Division in the Asunafo North District in the Brong Ahafo Region. Also confiscated were 137 illegal chain saw machines, 25 Wood-Mizer and table saw motors.

