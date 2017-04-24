Ibrahim Mahama and SSNIT: A case of g...

Ibrahim Mahama and SSNIT: A case of groupthink

''The Social Security and National Insurance Trust has dragged Engineers and Planners and the company's CEO and Directors to court for failing to pay social security contributions of its staff as required by law" . In his 1966 satirical novel entitled "A Man of The People" Chinua Achebe quizzed rhetorically who will spit out a juicy morsel that good fortune place in his mouth! Mr. Ibrahim Mahamah's brother was a president and so what? Hypocrisy remains the scaffolding in Ghanaian society.

Chicago, IL

