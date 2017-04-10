I have bigger plans for Kwahuman - " Prez Akufo-Addo
The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured the people of Kwahu in the Eastern Region not to worry about developmental projects since his government has programmed some ambitious projects that will help transform their lives. Addressing the people at this year's Kwahu festival at Obomeng, Saturday, April 15, 2017, President Akufo-Addo said his government's big plans will see Kwahu to being uplifted from its currest state to become one of the most vibrant local economies in the country.
