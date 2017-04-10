I have bigger plans for Kwahuman - " ...

I have bigger plans for Kwahuman - " Prez Akufo-Addo

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured the people of Kwahu in the Eastern Region not to worry about developmental projects since his government has programmed some ambitious projects that will help transform their lives. Addressing the people at this year's Kwahu festival at Obomeng, Saturday, April 15, 2017, President Akufo-Addo said his government's big plans will see Kwahu to being uplifted from its currest state to become one of the most vibrant local economies in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC