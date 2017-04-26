I didn't endorse Mahama, I extolled h...

I didn't endorse Mahama, I extolled his achievements - Dormaahene

13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area in the Brong Ahafo Region says he did not endorse then President John Mahama despite singing his praises in the heat of the 2016 elections. Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II said he only praised the former President for his stellar work in the area of infrastructure.

Chicago, IL

