Greater Accra tops in maternal deaths

The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest maternal deaths in 2016, with bleeding and hypertension being the leading causes, the Ghana Health has said. A statement signed by the Deputy-Director of Clinical Care Division of the Service, Sarah Amissah-Bamfo, on Thursday said the figure represents 180.4 per 100,000 live births.

