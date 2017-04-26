Gov't Loses Revenue At DVLA

Gov't Loses Revenue At DVLA

12 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Titus Glover, Deputy Minister of Transport, says government will work in close collaboration with the security agencies to clamp down on the activities of middlemen, popularly known as 'goro boys' at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority . According to him, government was losing a lot of revenue due to the activities of the 'goro boys' who closely work with some staff at the DVLA.

Chicago, IL

