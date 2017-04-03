GOSCO, Lloyd's Register form JV to deliver services to Ghana's energy sector

Lloyd's Register has signed an agreement with GOSCO to form a joint venture dedicated to providing well project management, well engineering and associated site survey, geotechnical and rig inspection services, in the territorial waters of the Republic of Ghana. The aim of the joint venture company, known as 'Lloyd's Register Wells Ghana Limited', is to make available world-class engineering and operations, risk management and performance solutions to support operators deliver safe, cost-effective and compliant E&P activity.

