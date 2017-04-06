GOIL Opens $15m Facility At T'di Port

GOIL Opens $15m Facility At T'di Port

Read more: Ghanamma.com

Ghana Oil Company has constructed a 13.5 million litre marine gas oil storage facility at the Takoradi Port to support the oil and gas industry. The $15 million facility would supply marine gas oil to upstream vessels and FPSOs that will dock at the Takoradi Port in a process called bunkering.

Chicago, IL

