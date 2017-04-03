GOIL commissions $15 million marine g...

GOIL commissions $15 million marine gas storage facility

The Ghana Oil Company on Wednesday commissioned a $15 million Marine Gas Storage facility, the largest in the country to improve the bunkering industry and the Ghanaian economy in general. The 13.5 million litre capacity project consists of storage and dispatch of marine gas oil to upstream vessels, ships and FPSOs that would dock at the Takoradi Port and would no doubt contribute to the re-direction of ships and vessels to the Takoradi Harbour for fuelling and making Ghana the destination choice for vessels in the sub-region.

