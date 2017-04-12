Ghana's seaborne trade exhibits vitality - MyJoyOnline
Ghana's maritime import trade for 2016 hit 12.05 million metric tonnes whilst the volume of export trade was 5.55 million metric tonnes, the Ghana Shippers Authority revealed on Monday. The 2016 statistics affirms that the country's seaborne trade is a true reflection of the basic structure of the Ghanaian economy, which is heavily imported dependent, CEO of the authority stated during a media encounter in Accra.
