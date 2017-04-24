Ghanaian NBA star to promote basketball among youth

A Ghanaian professional basketball star in the National Basketball Association will conduct two separate clinics for young players in Accra and Takoradi and Accra today and next week at the Takoradi Technical University and the University of Ghana courts respectively. Ben Bentil, who plays for Boston Celtic in the NBA, is in the country to promote basketball through his NGO named Bentil Skills Camp, by providing the youth aged between 14 and 21 with elite training and modern techniques in the sport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.