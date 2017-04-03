Ghana Water Company Limited begins el...

Ghana Water Company Limited begins electronic-billing of customers

Read more: GhanaWeb

The Ghana Water Company Limited has begun electronic-billing system in their bid to transition from paper bill delivery to electronic-billing through SMS and or Emails. Already, SMS alerts have been sent to customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti and Western regions to validate their records; "If you are a customer in the above listed regions and have still not received your any SMS from GWCL, kindly report to the nearest GWCL district office and update or issue your customer details or call the call centre."

Chicago, IL

