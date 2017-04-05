Ghana Tourism Authority to take over ...

Ghana Tourism Authority to take over Kintampo waterfall - Afeku

13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Tourism Ministry has hinted that the management of the Kintampo waterfall will be taken away from the district assembly and given to the Ghana Tourism Authority . Sector Minister Catherine Afeku disclosed that there will also be total rehabilitation and renovation of the waterfall as well as other safety measures put in place.

Chicago, IL

