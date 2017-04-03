Ghana receives more than GHC1m remittances - Survey
A survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service has indicated that Ghana received a total of GHA 1.36 million remittances in six districts in the Ashanti Region and Brong Ahafo region within 12 months. The districts included; Mampong Municipal, Sekyere Kumawu and Asante Akim North in the Ashanti Region and Brekum Municipal, Nkoranza South and Techiman Municipal in the Brong Ahafo Region, funded by the International organisation for Migration Development Fund.
