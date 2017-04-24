Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appeals t...

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appeals to Ghanaians to Support His Government

He told New Patriotic Party supporters and a section of the public in Sunyani that his government was poised to create jobs and reduce poverty, and Ghanaians ought to give him the needed support. President Akufo-Addo was addressing party supporters in Sunyani as part of his two-day official visit to the Brong- Ahafo Region, where he launched the 'planting for food and jobs initiative' in Goaso in the Region.

