Ghana: Kumasi Hive Wants to Create Maker Start-Ups That Will Generate New Manufacturing Jobs - " Ghana's Got to Start to Add Value" One of Ghana's active maker spaces is the recently created Kumasi Hive in country's second city. Russell Southwood spoke to co-founder Anna Lowe about its start-ups, the problem of finding angel investors and her desire to create new manufacturing jobs.

