Ghana Institution of Engineers gets first female president

13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Ing. Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid has been sworn-in as the new President of Ghana Institution of Engineers at an event to round off its 48th Annual General Conference. She becomes the first ever female President of the Institution.

Chicago, IL

