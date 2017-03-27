Ghana Institution of Engineers gets first female president
Ing. Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid has been sworn-in as the new President of Ghana Institution of Engineers at an event to round off its 48th Annual General Conference. She becomes the first ever female President of the Institution.
