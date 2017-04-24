Ghana: Government Will Regulate Indec...

Ghana: Government Will Regulate Indecent Social Media Content - President

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday said his government would institute regulations to guide and control indecent social media content. He said regulating indecent communication was essential and could help control content posted on social media, which would also avoid denigrating Ghanaian societal norms and values.

