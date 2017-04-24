Ghana Gas seals deal with Chinese fir...

Ghana Gas seals deal with Chinese firm for major gas pipeline project

The Ghana National Gas Company has signed a deal with Chinese multinational, Yantai Jereh Group, for the construction of an onshore 278 km natural gas pipeline from the Aboadze enclave in the Western Region to the power enclaves at Tema in the Greater Accra Region. The project agreement, dated April 11, 2017, will see the implementation of a previous agreement signed last year between the two companies.

Chicago, IL

