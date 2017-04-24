General crime declines in Brong-Ahafo...

General crime declines in Brong-Ahafo Region

Police in Brong-Ahafo recorded a slight decrease in crime wave in 2016, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Kwame Tachie-Poku, the Regional Police Commander has said. He said the region recorded a total of 7,341 crime cases, last year as Stealing recorded the highest of 2,146 cases.

