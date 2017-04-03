Garu MP cries for hospital

Garu MP cries for hospital

Member of Parliament for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region, Hon. Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, has called on government to help complete a district hospital which was started by the erstwhile Mahama administration to bring healthcare to the door-step of the people.

