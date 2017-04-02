Galamsey will be dealt with 'once and...

Galamsey will be dealt with 'once and for all' - Akufo-Addo assures

20 hrs ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo says the solution to dealing with the destructive activities of illegal miners known as 'galamseyers' has to be comprehensive. He told journalists in Kumasi Saturday that the "piecemeal" approach that has characterised efforts to end the menace has not been effective.

Chicago, IL

