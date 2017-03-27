Free zones board tours Western Region

The Ghana Free Zones Board is to set up a research department to undertake comprehensive studies of the operations of enterprises in the country to identify those that can venture into the free zones enterprises space. The acting Executive Secretary of the board, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, who disclosed this, said the board would also work with the media to create awareness of and sensitise the public to the operations of the board.

