Flush Out Goro Boys - Minister
DEPUTY MINISTER of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has asked the management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to help government to flush out middle men, popularly known as goro boys, out of all the Authority's offices across the country. He said albeit the government is devising a mechanism to flush out goro boys who sometimes issue fake licences at the various DVLA centres, the deputy minister urged the staff and the management to play active role in the move.
